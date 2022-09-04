The A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross improvements team are inviting the community to their de-trunking and active travel public information exhibition later this month.

Drop-in sessions will run between 11am and 7pm at the Queens Hall in Narberth on Wednesday September 21 and Llanddewi Velfrey Village Hall on Thursday September 22.

The information boards on display will provide an overview on the de-trunking of the existing A40 road, as well as the scheme active travel proposals for the area. These will include proposed improvements in the heart of Llanddewi Velfrey village, enhancements to the de-trunked A40 leading into Redstone Road and de-trunked A40 west of Llanddewi Velfrey.

The exhibitions are being led by Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd, who are the principal contractor for the design and construction of the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross scheme.

Project designers from Jacobs as well as Welsh Government representatives will be on hand to listen to the views of local residents and to field any questions.

Andrew Davies, A40 project manager for Alun Griffiths added: “It is anticipated that the active travel provisions within this scheme will bring considerable benefits to the local communities, with quieter roads and more attractive footpaths, cycle paths and bridleways, thus giving the future population the ability to stay active and reduce the need for using vehicles for localised journeys.”

“This is your opportunity to view the future design proposals for the areas in and around Llanddewi Velfrey and Redstone Cross and to discuss the options available with members of the design and construction team and Welsh Government representatives.”

Llanddewi Velfrey Village Hall is located on Llanfallteg Road and the Queens Hall is located in Narberth High Street, near to the Townsmoor car park.

The scheme is supported by the Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund.

Information about this project is available on the Welsh Government website