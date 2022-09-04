A new mandatory water efficiency label is being considered in an attempt to help save water supplies and help households save money on energy bills.

These would be used for appliances such as toilets, urinals, kitchen sink taps, bathroom basin taps, non-electric shower outlet devices and shower assembly kits, dishwashers, washing machines and combination washers/dryers.

The proposals would aim to introduce this separate label alongside the existing energy label for display on these devices.

If introduced, Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) said the labels could save 1,200 million litres of water a day, which is the equivalent of 480 Olympic swimming pools.

A new mandatory label could see millions of litres of water saved (PA)

Alongside that based on 2019 prices, they could also save consumers £125 million on water bills and £147 million on energy bills over 10 years.

Installing a water-efficient showerhead could save an average household 3,762 litres of water and £17.44 off their combined utility bills per year, according to Defra’s figures.

A family of four could save 6,468 litres and about £30 off their combined energy and water bill each year.

In 2021 alone, energy efficiency labelling and minimum performance standards led to energy bill savings of £75 for the average dual-fuel household.

Water Minister Steve Double said: “Water is a precious resource. We want to support consumers so they can make savings without having to make significant changes to their daily lives.

“These plans will help people to make the right choices to save water and reduce their energy bills.”

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “This summer has highlighted the importance of water. Water labelling is a key tool, helping everybody make informed choices that can reduce their water use and bills.

“Managing water demand plays a role in tackling the pressures on our water system, alongside pushing water companies to reduce leakage and looking at new sources and water transfers to increase our future water supply. We support the proposals and look forward to seeing the outcome of this consultation.”