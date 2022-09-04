The energy crisis is set to cost Brits over £5 to turn on their oven to cook a Sunday roast, according to predictions.

As reported by The Mirror, millions could be priced out of cooking such a meal, with the oven having to be on for around two hours.

In 2019, the price of keeping a 3kw oven on for two hours was just over £1. That will rise to £3.12 when the October price cap comes into play and by January it will be even worse at £5.16.

How to reduce your energy bills

There are also worries about how much it will cost to cook a Christmas dinner, with The Mirror reporting that it could cost £10 to cook a 5kg turkey.

TV chef Dave Myers, one part of The Hairy Bikers with Si King, lamented the situation. He said: “It seems terribly wrong. These prices shouldn’t happen – things are out of control.

“We’ve never really had to factor in the energy required to cook before we even think of the price of the dish.

“We’re a top 10 world economy, we shouldn’t be having these problems when we worry about heating our house in the winter."

Currently, the price cap is already set to increase by 80% in October - pushing the average household’s yearly bill up from £1,971 to £3,549.

From there it is set to almost double, to around £5,600 in January and then rise even further, under the latest estimates.

Energy consultancy Auxilione forecast a £7,700 bill from April 2023 – with gas costing consumers 34.22p per kWh.

It may all be too much for some businesses, with restaurants and pubs saying they may be forced to close without Government help.

