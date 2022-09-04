A disused Pembrokeshire chapel which dates back nearly 200 years is going under the auctioneer's hammer this month.
Bethel Chapel, Tretio, near St Davids, last welcomed worshippers in 1993.
Now, nearly 30 years later, it looks set to start a new life.
The chapel, which was restored in 1902, is up for auction with a price guide of £40,000 to £60,000.
Its selling agents, JJ Morris, describe it as 'a pleasantly-positioned detached (stone built) part two-storied chapel building' with the potential for conversion to a studio/workroom/dwelling or the like, subject to any necessary planning consents.
The chapel is for sale by public auction, unless previously sold, on Friday September 23 at the Memorial Hall, Newport, Pembrokeshire at 3pm.
For more information see jjmorris.com
