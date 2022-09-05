AN ex-soldier who broke a man’s jaw with one punch has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Corey John, of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest punched a man in what was described as an 'unprovoked and unpleasant' attack in the town’s Castle Square on August 8 last year.

CCTV footage played at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court showed a large crowd in Castle Square late at night with John standing outside Poundland near the victim.

With one fell swoop, John punched the victim who was seen to stagger back, then, moments later, further CCTV footage showed John walking along Bridge Street throwing shadow punches.

A victim impact statement read out in court described how the recipient of the punch lived in fear after the incident, imagining seeing John in places he could not escape.

The victim said he will now have to live with the crippling effects of the broken jaw, which required pins being put in. He suffers feeling pain in cold weather and the threat of arthritis in the future.

A pre-sentence probation report described how John was ashamed of his actions.

A father-of-one who studied engineering at college, John joined the Army for four years but was released on medical grounds. After this he started using cocaine and drank heavily.

In mitigation, solicitor David Williams described how John loved the Army and was desperate to return. When he was released, John’s mental health spiralled.

Mr Williams also noted the time it has taken for the case to be seen, with the hearing hanging over John for more than a year.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on August 30, John, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Magistrates described the incident as ‘very unpleasant’, as they sentenced John to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

John was also made to pay compensation of £2,000 and had a restraining order placed on him.

He will pay £1,000 to the victim and a further £1,000 for the mental harm caused. John is not allowed to approach the victim or go near the victim’s home for 12 months

John will do ten days rehabilitation work and pay a £128 surcharge, and £85 costs.

The outstanding debts will be paid at a rate of £50 a month, with the first instalment due by September 27.

