As Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister comes to and end, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak made last-ditch pitches to Tory members in the 12th and final official leadership hustings this week.

Either the former Chancellor or Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson who resigned in July following a wave of mass resignations of his cabinet and party.

Following the PM's resignation, the chairman of the 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady outlined a schedule for the leadership race from nominations to the final announcement.

When will the next Prime Minister be chosen?





The winner will be announced on Monday and they will not only become the new Conservative Party leader but also replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Who decides the next Prime Minister?





Following the meeting of the 1922 committee last night, I can confirm the timetable for the leadership contest 👇 pic.twitter.com/PWwKbQ8jRM — Rt Hon Andrew Stephenson MP (@Andrew4Pendle) July 12, 2022

The decision over who will be named the next Prime Minister of the UK lies with the Conservative Party.

When nominations closed on July 12, eight candidates managed to secure enough votes to remain in the contest.

Over the following weeks, the hopefuls were whittled down over a first and second vote until two remained.

Between July and September, the Conservative party has held 12 hustings across the UK with the final event taking place in London on August 31.

Voting will close at 5 pm on Friday, September 2 with any ballots received after that time not being counted.

When will the new Prime Minister be announced?





Boris Johnson meeting The Queen. Credit: PA

We will know who the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister is on Monday, September 5.

This is the same date that Westminster returns from recess.

The following day, Boris Johnson is expected to officially leave his office and tender his resignation to the Queen, alongside the new PM.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen, 96, will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday, September 6 at her private Highlands home in Balmoral for the first time.

Usually, the formal occasion is held at Buckingham Palace but in a break in tradition, both the incoming and outgoing leaders will take the trip to Her Majesty's summer home.

When meeting the monarch, the new prime minister will be invited to form a government and they will assume their duties shortly afterwards.