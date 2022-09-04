A 42-year-old Neyland woman has appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage to a BMW car and a phone.

Louise Maddison, of Gordon Parry Road, pleaded guilty to the two offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 31,

She admitted causing damage to a BMW car, to the value of £700, belonging to Callum Maddison and damaging a house phone, to the value unknown, belonging to Glen Maddison.

Both offences took place in Neyland on June 18.

Maddison was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.