A 42-year-old Neyland woman has appeared in court charged with causing criminal damage to a BMW car and a phone.
Louise Maddison, of Gordon Parry Road, pleaded guilty to the two offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 31,
She admitted causing damage to a BMW car, to the value of £700, belonging to Callum Maddison and damaging a house phone, to the value unknown, belonging to Glen Maddison.
Both offences took place in Neyland on June 18.
Maddison was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
