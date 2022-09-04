Thunderstorms are forecast to come into Wales tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which includes the western side of Wales, for this evening and overnight.

Thhunderstorms are due to start at around 8pm, going through until 4am.

Western Telegraph: The weather warning for this evening, Sunday September 4The weather warning for this evening, Sunday September 4

The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms may cause some localised disruption on Sunday night."

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said: “Heavy showers by this evening with a risk of hail and thunder followed by a spell of heavy thundery rain overnight."

There is also a yellow weather warning issued for Wales for tomorrow evening. (Monday).