Thunderstorms are forecast to come into Wales tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which includes the western side of Wales, for this evening and overnight.

Thhunderstorms are due to start at around 8pm, going through until 4am.

The weather warning for this evening, Sunday September 4

The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms may cause some localised disruption on Sunday night."

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway said: “Heavy showers by this evening with a risk of hail and thunder followed by a spell of heavy thundery rain overnight."

There is also a yellow weather warning issued for Wales for tomorrow evening. (Monday).