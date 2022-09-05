Seventeen different voluntary and community groups had a presence in the Community Zone at the Pembrokeshire County Show this year.

Many of the organisations involved had never had the chance to be at the show before and welcomed the opportunity to advertise their projects and activities, with many promoting new services, raising awareness, or encouraging people to volunteer.

In the marquee itself there were 22 stands. Over the two days, more than 3,000 visitors engaged with the different groups and projects.

The Community Zone was co-ordinated by PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services).

Co-ordinator Louise Wilkinson said: “PAVS was really excited to be back at the show after a two-year gap and enabling so many other organisations to be there as well.

"The marquee was really vibrant and was a great showcase for all the wonderful things happening across our county.”

The Community Zone was supported by South Hook LNG, whose PR manager, Mariam Dalziel, congratulated PAVS and the many organisations involved.

MORE NEWS

“We are pleased to have supported the Community Zone once again, enabling organisations that provide valuable community services and advice to have a presence at the show, raising awareness of the benefits they bring to our community” she said.

The Community Zone (along with the Learning Zone) was opened on the first morning by Pembrokeshire County Councillor Neil Prior, cabinet member for corporate improvement and communities.

The Digital Data Bank for Pembrokeshire was launched and there was cake to celebrate 10 years of the Community Zone at the Show.

For those who didn’t get a chance to visit the Community Zone at the show, there are still plenty of ways to get involved in your community.

To search hundreds of volunteering opportunities across Pembrokeshire, see the Volunteering Wales website

Alternatively if you are looking for help or services in Pembrokeshire you can contact the Pembrokeshire Community Hub on 01437 723660.

For more information about the Community Zone, contact Louise Wilkinson at PAVS, 36-38 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2DA tel: 01437 769422, email: volunteering@pavs.org.uk

Organisations involved in the Community Zone this year included: Adferiad Recovery, Age Cymru Dyfed, Ateb, CARE (Cwm Arian Renewable Energy), Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire, Community Connectors, Keep Wales Tidy, Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, Old Mill Foundation, PACTO – Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations,PAVS – Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (including Volunteering for Pembrokeshire), Pembrokeshire Community Hub, Pembrokeshire FRAME, Pembrokeshire People 1st (including Assist My Life), Rotary Pembroke, Shalom House,,Welsh Ambulance Service.