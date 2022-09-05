IS this the cheapest current price for petrol in the county?

On September 2, Karl Gay, pictured unleaded being sold at the ‘bargain price’ of 154.9p a litre.

Petrol topped over 200p a litre at some forecourts earlier in the year, with post-pandemic economic factors and the war in Ukraine partly blamed in prices being driven to unprecedented levels.

Despite the drop, petrol drivers continue to get a “raw deal” at the pumps according to analysis.

The RAC said average forecourt prices sank to 169.8p per litre at the end of August, but should be around 161p due to current wholesale costs.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said it could be worse, but it’s not great currently.

“Twelve pence a litre is a lot to come off prices in a single month so there’s no doubt things could be worse," said Mr Dennis, "but in reality drivers of petrol vehicles are still invariably getting a raw deal at the pumps.”

However it’s not total doom and gloom for the county, with petrol prices at some Pembrokeshire pumps nearly 15p per litre below the national average this weekend.

RAC Fuel Watch of September 1 has given 169.58 as the average price for a litre of unleaded and 183.74 for diesel.

Yet the latest figures from PetrolPrices.com show that unleaded can be bought in Pembrokeshire for as little as 154.9 with diesel as low as 175.7.

