Haverfordwest County 2 Newtown 3

DESPITE the heroics of Dylan Rees, Haverfordwest AFC threw it away in a 3-2 home defeat to Newtown in the Cymru Premier League.

Captain Rees stunning volley from 25 yards opened the scoring at a drizzly Bridge Meadow Stadium on Saturday.

Louis Robles equalised for Newtown, before Rees’ brilliant through ball to pick out Ryan George allowed the full-back to cross for Wilson to put County ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Newtown’s Aaron Williams stole the show in the second half aerobically equalising with an overhead kick before sealing victory for the visitors in the 85th minute tapping-in George Hughes’ shot.

After the game County manager Tony Pennock emphasised that the Bluebirds need to take more chances.

“Reflecting on the game, especially the first half hour, we were excellent,” said Pennock. “We kept creating chances but, unfortunately, it was the same story, we’re getting into good positions but we’re not capitalising on our good play.”

Pennock went on to say he is not concerned about creating chances, but about that predatory instinct to finish them.

“It’s concerning that in every game we’ve had spells of pressure and are not capitalising on our chances and good teams are punishing us,” said Pennock.

Newtown found themselves under the cosh early on with Dylan Rees glancing wide at the near post from Jamie Veale's second-minute corner.

Ryan Sears and George Hughes found themselves in the book before County's early pressure yielded a breakthrough with Rees volleying past goalkeeper Dave Jones after Newtown failed to clear a 15th minute corner from Veale.

Rhys Abbruzzese steered Jordan Davies' 22nd minute cross over the bar before Newtown were sparked into life with Louis Robles restoring parity after half an hour with a glancing header from Nick Rushton's right wing cross.

County regained their lead on the stroke of half-time with Ryan George breaking fee on the right to cross for Ben Fawcett to set up Jack Wilson to prod home.

Jones was called upon to deny Davies as the home side looked to put the game to bed after the break.

However Newtown were back on terms on 64 minutes with Williams opening his account with a sensational acrobatic effort after the home defence failed to clear a deep cross from Hughes.

Both sides went for the win with Nick Rushton denied by home stopper Zac Jones before Dave Jones was again called upon to deny Jordan Davies.

However the Robins were not to be denied and with five minutes remaining Williams completed a thrilling comeback after steering home Hughes' drilled effort into a packed goalmouth as Newtown toasted glory.

The result leaves Haverfordwest eighth in league having lost two games on the bounce.

Next up is New Saints away on Saturday, 5.15pm kick-off.

HAVERFORDWEST: Jones, Richards, Abbruzzese, Rees, Fawcett, J Davies (James 89),Veale, Jenkins, George, Wilson, I Evans. Subs: Idzi, Watts, L Davies, Humphreys, John

NEWTOWN: Jones, Sears, Sutton, Rushton (Aris 85), Robles (Wharton 85), A Williams, M Jones, C Williams, Ismail, Hughes, Walker. Subs: Hyde, B Taylor, Mills-Evans, Hesden

