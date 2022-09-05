WELSHMAN Osian Pryce ensured his quest for a maiden Motorsport UK British Rally Championship title remains firmly on track, by taking maximum points at the Get Connected Rali Ceredigion at the weekend.

Pryce and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan returned a scintillating drive in their Michelin-shod Volkswagen Polo GTi across each one of the event’s twelve daunting stages to seal their third victory of the season.

Newcastle Emlyn’s James Williams gave Hyundai its first UK podium for the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in second place as Skoda Fabia pilot Ruairi Bell rounded out the top three.

The event blasted into action across Aberystwyth promenade on Saturday with two tricky super-special stages to entertain the fans who had packed the streets to enjoy the star-studded entry list.

Pryce would find himself second to Keith Cronin and co-driver Mikie Galvin in their similar Pirelli-backed Polo GTi but only by 1.5 seconds.

However, the following stages under the cover of darkness would prove pivotal in the event’s result; and Cronin’s title hopes.

The first closed-road moorland test would see Cronin extend his lead to over six seconds over Williams who vaulted Pryce into second.

That deficit came largely thanks to boost issues in the Melvyn Evans Motorsport run Polo and the local ace would emerge third, just half a second ahead of team-mate Merion Evans.

But the final test of the leg - the aptly named Devil’s Bridge - would see Cronin uncharacteristically leave the road after going light over a crest less than a mile into the stage and suffer a sizeable roll.

Ceredigion was an important event for Cronin’s points tally and now the four-time champion is left pondering his next move.

Williams led overnight but just 2.6 seconds separated the podium places with Evans and Jonathan Jackson hot on Pryce’s heels. When Sunday came, so did the rain and Pryce played a blinder.

Opting for slicks whilst those around him bolted on the wets, he capitalised on the quickly drying roads throughout the 17-mile Llanfihangel test, moving into the BRC lead by almost 30 seconds.

That mammoth stage also saw Evans break the steering in his Polo GTi and Jason Pritchard roll out of the event. But there were no such issues for the man out front.

Despite being tempted to fight with World Rally Championship regular Hayden Paddon for outright victory, Pryce continued to punch in the times with aplomb, leading from the opening stage on Sunday morning to the last, securing an important win for his elusive BRC title chase.

“I'm over the moon with that one,” said Pryce.

“There is a number of people that could have taken the win this weekend to be honest but I'm really impressed with how everything has gone, I'm super happy with the car.”

Williams stuck firm in second place on Sunday morning and went on to equal the best BRC result of his career.

A “scrappy” run over Sunday morning’s loop on the wrong tyres for the conditions kept him at arm’s length from Pryce but he would do enough to haul his all-new i20 Rally2 to second place as he continues to build experience in the BRC1 top-flight.

The fight for the final podium spot was less clear cut with Ruari Bell tussling with the Hankook-supported Ford Fiesta Rally2 pilot Garry Pearson.

After a turbulent run over the opening leg, Bell and co-driver Max Freeman started the second leg in fourth but a puncture for Pearson and Dale Furniss gave Bell all the incentive he needed to push on, taking third on the eighth test and staying there.