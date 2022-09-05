Narberth 16 Ystrad Rhondda 3

NARBERTH opened their Championship campaign with a solid home win against Ystrad Rhondda at the Lloyd Lewis Ground at the weekend.

A Caine Rees-Jones inspired Otters overcame the visitors 16-3.

Backs coach Deiniol Evans summed up the first game in the new season, saying there are no easy matches at this level.

“It’s always a very difficult game against Ystrad Rhondda,” said Evans. “Twice before we have beaten them but twice they’ve beaten us on their home ground.

“It was always going to be a tight game, and I was difficult to control the ball in the conditions of strong wind and rain”.

He added: “There were loads of turnovers which means we couldn’t quite get into the flow we wanted for a possession game and multiple phases”.

Narberth were under pressure in the first 20 minutes with Ystrad threatening to break through at any moment.

Plucky defence held them out and eventually a penalty after 16 minutes taken by full-back Nick Gale, which notched up three points for Narberth.

At this stage the rain started to arrive which got stronger as time went on making the ball slippery in the windy conditions.

At 18 minutes Ystrad replied with their own kicked penalty but it was wide of the posts.

Otters number nine Lewis Gibby went off for head wound at 22 minutes and young George McDonald came on to replace him, but Gibby came back on bandaged up after 10 minutes on the side-lines.

Ystrad scored a penalty from the right hand side to level the score 3-3 on the half-hour mark.

Narberth replied with two penalties from Nick Gale on 32 minutes from left-hand side, followed at 37 minutes with another penalty from the left just inside the halfway line, with the score at half time 9-3.

Man of the match was given, by main match sponsor Hywel Griffiths, to flanker No.7 Caine Rees-Jones

In the second-half at 48 minutes Narberth were attacking strongly but gained no penetration. Ten minutes later new-signing Ewan Badham came on to replace Rhys Williams at No.8.

Finally, just after the hour mark Narberth got their try. A breakout from loose play in the Ystrad half 10 metres out on the right side saw Lewis Gibby got through and score under the posts with a conversion to follow to take the score to 16-3

Narberth made a number of additional substitutions and in the closing minutes of the game replacement hooker Kyle Hamer was yellow carded for some infringement in the defensive ruck just five metres out from Narberth’s try line, meaning for the last minutes of the match Narberth played with only 14 men.

Sadly, with only dying seconds left in the game Ewan Badham breaking out from the five metre defensive line suffered a suspected ankle injury and his left leg had to be splinted and he was then taken off to hospital.

Evans felt that the Narberth defence was the deciding factor in the outcome of the game.

“There’s a few development boys who have played a part of the last couple of weeks,” said Evans. “Seeing youngsters playing again today was really good. To see those coming through, hopefully they will get more opportunities as the season progresses”.

