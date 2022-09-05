HAKIN started off as they finished last season, with the champions beating Neyland AFC 6-3 midweek.

It comes as the Pembrokeshire League hit full swing on Saturday with five fixtures played in League A including last year’s runners-up Goodwick beating Clarbeston Road 7-3 away from home.

Champions Hakin brushed Neyland aside with goals from Laurie Haworth, Mark Jones and a brace each from Cameron Thomas and Jack Britton.

Goodwick got the better of Clarbeston Road with goals from Rhys Dalling, Jordan Griffiths and a brace from Rhys Jones and Will Haworth, all of which were among the scorers.

Biggest margin of victory saw Monkton Swifts win at St Clears by an impressive 6-1 scoreline.

The Swifts were delighted with the result saying: “Big wins for all three teams today. Great start to the season and hope to build on the positive results.”

In division two, Monkton’s seconds mimicked their first side’s scoreline beating Solva 6-1.

Hakin United seconds also started off their division two campaign with a 4-2 victory over Carew Seconds.

There was also a tight old stalemate in division two with Narberth and Broad Haven seeing out a 0-0 draw.

READ MORE

Pembrokeshire League results, Week 1

Division 1

Carew 4-1 Merlins Bridge

Clarbeston Road 3-7 Goodwick United

Kilgetty 3-1 Fishguard Sports

St Clears 1-6 Monkton Swifts

St Ishmaels 4-2 Pennar Robins

31 August 2022

Neyland 3-6 Hakin United

Division 2

Carew II 2-4 Hakin United II

Johnston 1-2 Milford United

Merlins Bridge II 1-3 Tenby

Monkton Swifts II 6-1 Solva

Narberth 0-0 Broad Haven

Division 3

Camrose 2-0 Clarbeston Road II

Fishguard Sports II 2-2 Pendine

Goodwick United II 8-2 Haverfordwest CC

Lawrenny 6-1 Pembroke Boro

Letterston 1-2 St Florence

Milford Athletic 2-6 Cosheston

Division 4

Angle 5-2 Kilgetty II

Haverfordwest CC II 2-2 Carew III

Herbrandston II 2-8 St Ishmaels II

Milford United II 0-1 Neyland II

Newport Tigers 1-0 Prendergast Villa

Tenby II 1-0 Camrose II

Division 5

Broad Haven II 2-6 St Clears II

Monkton Swifts III 14-1 Letterston II

N Hedges/Saundersfoot 5-1 Johnston II

Pembroke Boro II 0-2 Lawrenny II

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.