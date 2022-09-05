HAKIN started off as they finished last season, with the champions beating Neyland AFC 6-3 midweek.
It comes as the Pembrokeshire League hit full swing on Saturday with five fixtures played in League A including last year’s runners-up Goodwick beating Clarbeston Road 7-3 away from home.
Champions Hakin brushed Neyland aside with goals from Laurie Haworth, Mark Jones and a brace each from Cameron Thomas and Jack Britton.
Goodwick got the better of Clarbeston Road with goals from Rhys Dalling, Jordan Griffiths and a brace from Rhys Jones and Will Haworth, all of which were among the scorers.
Biggest margin of victory saw Monkton Swifts win at St Clears by an impressive 6-1 scoreline.
The Swifts were delighted with the result saying: “Big wins for all three teams today. Great start to the season and hope to build on the positive results.”
In division two, Monkton’s seconds mimicked their first side’s scoreline beating Solva 6-1.
Hakin United seconds also started off their division two campaign with a 4-2 victory over Carew Seconds.
There was also a tight old stalemate in division two with Narberth and Broad Haven seeing out a 0-0 draw.
Pembrokeshire League results, Week 1
Division 1
Carew 4-1 Merlins Bridge
Clarbeston Road 3-7 Goodwick United
Kilgetty 3-1 Fishguard Sports
St Clears 1-6 Monkton Swifts
St Ishmaels 4-2 Pennar Robins
31 August 2022
Neyland 3-6 Hakin United
Division 2
Carew II 2-4 Hakin United II
Johnston 1-2 Milford United
Merlins Bridge II 1-3 Tenby
Monkton Swifts II 6-1 Solva
Narberth 0-0 Broad Haven
Division 3
Camrose 2-0 Clarbeston Road II
Fishguard Sports II 2-2 Pendine
Goodwick United II 8-2 Haverfordwest CC
Lawrenny 6-1 Pembroke Boro
Letterston 1-2 St Florence
Milford Athletic 2-6 Cosheston
Division 4
Angle 5-2 Kilgetty II
Haverfordwest CC II 2-2 Carew III
Herbrandston II 2-8 St Ishmaels II
Milford United II 0-1 Neyland II
Newport Tigers 1-0 Prendergast Villa
Tenby II 1-0 Camrose II
Division 5
Broad Haven II 2-6 St Clears II
Monkton Swifts III 14-1 Letterston II
N Hedges/Saundersfoot 5-1 Johnston II
Pembroke Boro II 0-2 Lawrenny II
