The work of 14 printmakers is on show in Printed Vision, the current exhibition at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery.

Being staged by Printmakers Inc, he exhibition is an eclectic mix of printmaking media from printmakers in Pembrokeshire and London.

Anne Kerr - Time Between Tides

The exhibition includes over 70 works, all for sale, together with a series of Secret Postcards -work made anonymously for the show, to be sold via a bidding system for the duration of the exhibition.

Printmakers Inc. was formed in 2010 by a core group of five printmakers based primarily in North London - Emiko Aida, Barbara Jackson, Aimée Birnbaum, Angela Brookes and Theresa Pateman.

Theresa Pateman - Beach Bodies

Connected by a network of artist-run printmaking galleries in South London (Southbank and Greenwich Printmakers), they gather together other individual printmakers from all over the UK to create exciting exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until 8 October.