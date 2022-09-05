The work of 14 printmakers is on show in Printed Vision, the current exhibition at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery.
Being staged by Printmakers Inc, he exhibition is an eclectic mix of printmaking media from printmakers in Pembrokeshire and London.
The exhibition includes over 70 works, all for sale, together with a series of Secret Postcards -work made anonymously for the show, to be sold via a bidding system for the duration of the exhibition.
MORE NEWS
- Harvest moon 2022: When is it
- This historic chapel could be yours for less than the price of a building plot
Printmakers Inc. was formed in 2010 by a core group of five printmakers based primarily in North London - Emiko Aida, Barbara Jackson, Aimée Birnbaum, Angela Brookes and Theresa Pateman.
Connected by a network of artist-run printmaking galleries in South London (Southbank and Greenwich Printmakers), they gather together other individual printmakers from all over the UK to create exciting exhibitions.
The exhibition runs until 8 October.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here