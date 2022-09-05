New Tory leader Liz Truss must ‘hit the ground running’ in the way in which she tackles the current cost of living crisis.

This was the strongly worded message of the Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb as he waited for this morning’s confirmation that Truss had won the Conservative Party’s 2022 leadership election.

"The new prime minister will need to hit the ground running and certainly within days, have something very strong and credible and specific to start saying about the cost of living crisis," he said.

"I think the plan they need to come up with is about providing direct assistance to households, particularly those on the lowest incomes, as well as small businesses."

Samuel Kurtz MS Meanwhile the Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MS Samuel Kurtz has congratulated Liz Truss on her victory.

“Whilst I supported Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Party has always had a wealth of talented individuals, and Liz is certainly one,” he said.

“The Party must now come together behind our new Prime Minister.

“We have some real challenges ahead of us, both abroad and at home, which the incoming Prime Minister must get to grips with. I have faith that Liz Truss has the ability to support the public as we navigate the oncoming winter.

“As we move forward, my priority is ensuring that the communities I represent get the assistance and support they need as we enter these challenging months ahead and I’ll be working with my colleagues in Westminster to ensure that support reaches every household in West Wales.”

Ms Truss received 81,326 votes to Rishi Sunak’s 60,399. The result was announced today following an eight-week long election campaign.