A PEMBROKESHIRE beauty spot will have a range of events for all the family over the next two months.

Colby Woodland Garden near Tenby is run by the National Trust Cymru who have arranged a number of events throughout September and October.

There will be historical walks by volunteer gardeners and self-led sensory trails and craft workshops.

MORE NEWS

Kate Mellor, welcome manager, said: “This year the garden also welcomes back the Pembrokeshire Craft Makers to the Loft Gallery, where they will be running workshops during the Autumn.

“Choose from photography, painting, or Japanese braiding. Enjoy mindfulness drawing or a self-led sensory trail and the kids can join a workshop to make their own magical Wicker person.

“We’re very excited to be able to start our much-loved events again and welcome everyone back to Colby. We know our visitors love participating and learning, so the number of events we have organised for this summer and autumn reflects that. Plus, entry to the garden is free with the only charge with the only charge applying to non-members is for car parking.”

Events

September

10: 10.30am – 12pm, If these woods could talk. Guided history walk.

18: 10.30am – 2.30pm, Free Pet Mini-Shoot

19: 11am – 4pm: Photography for beginners

27: 10am – 4pm: Love your dog braided dog lead

October

10: 10am – 4pm, Love your dog braided dog lead

12: 11am – 2pm, Creative Mindfulness Drawing

15: 11am – 2pm, Creative Mindfulness drawing

31: 10am – 12pm, Little Wicker people Workshop

The Bothy Tearoom will also be open for snacks and drinks.

To plan a visit to Colby Woodland Garden this summer visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/colby-woodland-garden or www.nationaltrust.org.uk/colby-woodland-garden/whats-on