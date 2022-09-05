A KEEN angler battled hard at a recent competition in Scotland.

Ian Harries is quite a catch for Haverfordwest Pool Trust who continue to support him in his angling competitions.

Harries, who has been fishing for over 50 years, travelled in June to Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, Scotland for an intense week of competition.

Haverfordwest's Harries is supported by the trust as he continues his association with the Wales Disabled Fly Fishing team, affiliated with the Salmon and Trout Angling Association.

“It was a brilliant week,” said Ian, “and I enjoyed every moment.

"We weren’t able to win the competition, which was disappointing, but it was made up for with the team camaraderie, alongside the beauty and tranquillity of fishing at such an outstanding place as Lake Menteith.

"Hopefully I will have another chance next year and I’m extremely grateful for the support given to me by the Haverfordwest Pool Trust to live my sporting dream.”

Trust Chairman Chris Martin was delighted to see the Trust supporting such a worthy sporting person.

"Ian epitomises what sport in Pembrokeshire is about," said Mr Martin, "and he carried the County name and the name of Haverfordwest proudly."

Further information of how Haverfordwest Swimming Pool Trust could support sporting applications can be found by contacting: haverfordwestswimmingpooltrust@gmail.com.

