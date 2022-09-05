One of Pembroke’s most iconic listed buildings is being brought back to life this week when 'Art at No. 36' launches a two-week exhibition displaying the work of some of south Pembrokeshire’s most revered artists.

The Georgian property, situated in Main Street, is currently under restoration by proprietor and architect Richard Naylor and the artists have used the property’s stunning architectural features to stage the exhibition.

“It’s the very first pop-up exhibition which we’ve staged here in Number 36 and given the wealth of history that surrounds the building, it’s all pretty exciting,” said artist Charlotte Cortazzi.

Some of the art works currently on display in Pembroke

The exhibition features the work of eight local artists, some of whom are well-established professionals while others are recently qualified budding artists who have recently graduated from art college.

Each work has been carefully positioned to compliment the property’s interior; some works have been displayed in the hallway while others can be viewed in the sitting room.

Art lovers can savour works by painters Charlotte Cortazzi and Liza Adamczewski, wood sculptures by Robert Jakes, photographs by James Ramage, bronze sculptures by Pauline Le Britton, mixed media artwork by James Dwyer, handmade guitars by George Parfitt and digital art by Liz Tobin.

Number 36 dates back to 1780 and has been owned for the past four years by Richard Naylor.

The majority of the three-storey building is Georgian however the cellar is medieval while some of the interior had a Victorian make-over at the turn of the 20th century.

It was bought by the Tracy family in 1923 and prior to this had been inhabited by three respective clergymen.

“We’re taking the restoration one step at a time as it’s a substantial property which needs a considerable amount of work,” commented Richard Naylor.

“But we’re hoping that most of the ground floor can be used as a local arts and culture centre for art exhibitions, music and spoken events and that his will then act as a catalyst for other events in Pembroke.”



The Art at No. 36 exhibition opened today (Monday, September 5) and will run until September 17 between 10am and 4pm. The exhibition will be closed on Sundays.