THE Rhydlewis and District Gardening Club held their Autumn Produce Show at the end of August.
It marked the return after a difficult period during the covid pandemic and the loss of stalwart member Liz Blackler when 39 classes were in the schedule on Tuesday, August 30 at the village hall.
It was a well-attended event with regulars and new faces at the hall both displaying their produce and admiring the entries and enjoying homecraft baking and arts and crafts.
Judges were Robert and Rannveig Wallis who chose the winners from what was described as a 'challenging summer with freakish weather' but the quality of home grown fruit and vegetables was rated as 'outstanding.'
Winning entries were:
Best exhibit from Vegetable and Fruit classes: Kevin Myerscough
Rose Shield: Kevin Myerscough
Challenge Cup for Vegetables and Fruit: Jonathan Sainsbury
D and G Shield for Homecraft: Kerry Killick and Sophie Heath
JT Shield for Onions: Carrie Davies.
White Potatoes: J. Sharman
Coloured Potatoes: J. Sharman
Beetroot: S. Holmes
Runner Beans: J. Sharman
Onions: C. Davies
Shallots: J. Milton
Marrow: J. Sainsbury
Tomatoes: J. Sainsbury
Cherry Tomatoes: J. Sainsbury
Cucumber: J. Sainsbury
Varieties of Vegetables: M. Brown
Collection of Herbs: C. Davies
Odd Shaped Vegetables: J. Sharman
Apples: J. Milton
Dahlias: K. Myerscough
Roses: K. Myerscough
Hydrangeas: J. Milton
Flowering Pot Plant: K. Myerscough
Vase of Cut Flowers: M. Brown
Cut Stem of Tree or Flower: C. Davies
Flower Arrangement: M. Fogg
Seasonal Arrangement: K. Killick
Bara Brith: K. Killick
Loaf of Bread: K. Killick
Sausage Rolls: T. Sainsbury
Lemon Drizzle: S. Heath
Jar of Jam: F. Blades
Jar of Chutney: T. Sainsbury
Egg Cosy: S. Heath
Knitted Baby Article: L. Hardy
Photo of Summer Garden: T. Sainsbury
The names of the winners of the Courgettes and Pods of Peas categories were withheld.
The next meeting of the Gardening Club is September 27, starting at 7.30pm in the Rhydlewis Village Hall: "On Bulbs" – a Gardening Workshop with Roger from Trefhedyn.
Roger will bring items to show (and to sell) and demonstrate how he uses bulbs to create indoor and garden interest. Everyone is welcome to the meetings, whatever your interest in gardening.
