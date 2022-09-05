THE Rhydlewis and District Gardening Club held their Autumn Produce Show at the end of August.

It marked the return after a difficult period during the covid pandemic and the loss of stalwart member Liz Blackler when 39 classes were in the schedule on Tuesday, August 30 at the village hall.

It was a well-attended event with regulars and new faces at the hall both displaying their produce and admiring the entries and enjoying homecraft baking and arts and crafts.

Judges were Robert and Rannveig Wallis who chose the winners from what was described as a 'challenging summer with freakish weather' but the quality of home grown fruit and vegetables was rated as 'outstanding.'

MORE NEWS:

Winning entries were:

Best exhibit from Vegetable and Fruit classes: Kevin Myerscough

Rose Shield: Kevin Myerscough

Challenge Cup for Vegetables and Fruit: Jonathan Sainsbury

D and G Shield for Homecraft: Kerry Killick and Sophie Heath

JT Shield for Onions: Carrie Davies.

White Potatoes: J. Sharman

Coloured Potatoes: J. Sharman

Beetroot: S. Holmes

Runner Beans: J. Sharman

Onions: C. Davies

Shallots: J. Milton

Marrow: J. Sainsbury

Tomatoes: J. Sainsbury

Cherry Tomatoes: J. Sainsbury

Cucumber: J. Sainsbury

Varieties of Vegetables: M. Brown

Collection of Herbs: C. Davies

Odd Shaped Vegetables: J. Sharman

Apples: J. Milton

Dahlias: K. Myerscough

Roses: K. Myerscough

Hydrangeas: J. Milton

Flowering Pot Plant: K. Myerscough

Vase of Cut Flowers: M. Brown

Cut Stem of Tree or Flower: C. Davies

Flower Arrangement: M. Fogg

Seasonal Arrangement: K. Killick

Bara Brith: K. Killick

Loaf of Bread: K. Killick

Sausage Rolls: T. Sainsbury

Lemon Drizzle: S. Heath

Jar of Jam: F. Blades

Jar of Chutney: T. Sainsbury

Egg Cosy: S. Heath

Knitted Baby Article: L. Hardy

Photo of Summer Garden: T. Sainsbury

The names of the winners of the Courgettes and Pods of Peas categories were withheld.

The next meeting of the Gardening Club is September 27, starting at 7.30pm in the Rhydlewis Village Hall: "On Bulbs" – a Gardening Workshop with Roger from Trefhedyn.

Roger will bring items to show (and to sell) and demonstrate how he uses bulbs to create indoor and garden interest. Everyone is welcome to the meetings, whatever your interest in gardening.