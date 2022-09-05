AS WELL as serving around 125,000 people on a daily basis, Pembrokeshire County Council has given its support to this year’s West Wales Health & Care Awards.

The awards, which took place online for the last two years because of coronavirus, are set to take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground next Thursday.

Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, are headline sponsors of the ceremony, while Pembrokeshire County Council have signed up to back the Primary Care Team of the Year prize.

“We are pleased to sponsor the Primary Care Team of the Year,” said Jonathan Griffiths, the council’s director of social services.

“It is essential that primary care is at the heart of the community as a universal service that supports people in need but also engages with the community on improving its collective and individual resilience and resourcefulness.

“To deliver the wellbeing of the citizens of Pembrokeshire we need the collective skills and expertise that primary care teams provide.

“The drive and commitment to improve peoples’ lives should be demonstrated in this category and it’s a pleasure to celebrate that.”

The council’s responsibilities are wide ranging, from collecting the rubbish and recycling of more than 62,000 households to owning and managing in excess of 5,600 homes.

They maintain approximately 2,500 kilometres of road, 650 bridges and 15,000 street lights, and provide 90-plus car parks which include more than 8,000 spaces.

The local authority is responsible for 67 schools, providing education for more than 18,300 pupils, while there is support for pupils with additional learning needs, as well as child protection, safeguarding and youth services.

They produce a Local Development Plan, which they are required to review every four years, and process around 1,200 planning applications a year.

Environmental health, trading standards and licensing also falls under their jurisdiction, and they help maintain Pembrokeshire's award-winning beaches, leisure facilities, libraries, museums and archives.

For more information on the council’s services, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk.