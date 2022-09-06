RECOGNISING and supporting excellence in communities has been an aim of Swansea Building Society over the years, so backing the West Wales Health & Care Awards is in keeping with their ethos.

The company, which has branch offices in Swansea, Mumbles, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, is sponsoring the Community-Based Team of the Year accolade at this year’s ceremony.

A host of awards will be handed out to the region’s healthcare heroes at Pembrokeshire County Showground next Thursday, with Werndale Hospital the headline sponsor for 2022.

The society joins Direct Nursing Services, Western Power Distribution, Specsavers Haverfordwest, Hywel Dda UHB, Pembrokeshire College and Pembrokeshire County Council as category sponsors.

“Swansea Building Society was founded in 1923 and has remained close to the communities of south and west Wales, providing loans mortgaged on residential properties funded by personal savings which are deposited in a variety of savings accounts,” said west Wales area manager Sioned Jones.

“The society is one of only three remaining mutual building societies in Wales and the only building society or bank with its headquarters in west Wales.

“As it approaches its centenary year, the society, via its head office and four branch offices, continues to support worthy causes in those areas in which it mainly operates.

“Wales Air Ambulance, Bryngwyn Hospice, Llanelli, local food banks and Maggie’s cancer charity are some of the recipients of Swansea Building Society’s most recent charitable donations.

“To support the West Wales Health & Care Awards is entirely in keeping with the aim of support and recognition of excellence in strong local communities.

“As an organisation which depends upon effective teamwork, Swansea Building Society is delighted to sponsor the award for Community-Based Team of the Year.”

For more information on the society’s services, visit swansea-bs.co.uk.