Glangwili General Hospital is upgrading its X-ray facilities.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has been fortunate to be awarded Welsh Government funds, as part of a health board-wide imaging equipment replacement scheme, which will allow for a new x-ray room to be built at the hospital.

The new development will mean that one of the two existing x-ray rooms will be refurbished with a new superior digital x-ray room, which will facilitate higher standards of diagnosis.

Following numerous breakdowns of the current x-ray room, this new and improved equipment is welcomed and will help improve x-ray capacity.

The new state of the art equipment will produce superior image quality of x-rays and at the same time lower radiation doses.

The rejuvenation will also mean a fresh new and improved environment for patients, especially our paediatric patients.

Construction will take place from Monday, September 5 until Friday, November 11, during which time Glangwili General Hospital will operate with its remaining x-ray room which will mean some delays for outpatients.

Delays will be mitigated by the use of a temporary x-ray room which can be used for some examinations.

Patients with appointments for x-rays will be offered evenings and weekend appointments and some will be offered slots at other health board sites to keep momentum on reducing waiting times.

The team at Glangwili will ensure that emergency patients will be seen with as little delay as possible and that CT, MRI, ultrasound and fluoroscopy appointments are not expected to be affected.

Andrew Carruthers, executive director of operations, said: “This investment from the Welsh Government will be a great benefit to our patients.

“The team at Glangwili are committed to the continuous development of services that we offer as a health board and the new equipment will benefit our patients.

“We are excited for the other three acute sites to have their replacement x-ray room within this financial year.”