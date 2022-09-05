A young St Clears woman has won a Welsh learner's award for her work in a nursery.

Bethan Reynolds, a student at Ysgol Bro Myrddin, has been given the special award from the Cam wrth Gam scheme, which offers recognised, accredited training to people wanting to work in early years care and education settings.

The organisation arranges work placements for people in Cylchoedd Meithrin, nursery classes and nurseries across Wales.

Bethan Reynolds won Learner of the Year for her work in Meithrinfa Dechrau Disglair in Carmarthen.

Presenting her with the award, Emma Jones, deputy manager of the Cam wrth Gam schools’ scheme, said: “It is wonderful to be able to reward and celebrate the hard work of individuals like Bethan. Her experience and efforts will hopefully inspire others.”