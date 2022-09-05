A landslide at a section of the Pembrokeshire coast path has prompted fears that further slippages cold occur as a result of this summer’s drought, coupled with the heavy downpours of the last few days.

The coastal path above Telpyn beach which is situated east of Amroth saw a significant slippage on Saturday evening.

Walkers who were at the site earlier that afternoon said there had been no indication of a possible landslide however by Sunday morning, a large section of the path had found itself on the beach.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has confirmed that the section affected by the slippage has now been cordoned off to the public and an alternative route has been indicated via the Telpyn Beach access footpath and the coast road.

A section of the Pembrokeshire coast path has been cordoned off

Meanwhile walkers are being urged to proceed with caution when visiting the coastal path and other sections may have become destabilised as a result of this summer’s dry weather coupled with the exceptionally heavy downpours of the last few days.

Thousands of coastal points across Wales are currently in danger of being lost to coastal erosion in the coming years.

Three years ago a 165-foot section at Strumble Head fell away.

And with Pembrokeshire coastal path being one of Wales’ most popular walking hotspots, National Park officers are facing a constant surveillance and maintenance programme to ensure it remains secure.