Narberth Jazz will be offering a step back to the golden age of jazz when they present a dance night to celebrate the era of Peaky Blinders, fabulous clothes and swing music.
Performing on September 15 at The Plas Hotel, Narberth will be the seven-piece swing band St Louis Express.
Dressig in the outfits of the 1930s and 40s, the band is full of energy and fun, providing great entertainment as they plays sounds from the 1920s to the early 1960s.
Their repertoire includes songs from legends such as Ray Charles, Louis Prima, Dean Martin and Louis Jordan, rogether with plenty of swing classics.
St Louis Express were the resident band for the Peaky Blinders events at Cardiff Depot and Motion Bristol, playing to sell-out nights which attracted over 6,000 people.
So look out your best vintage dresses, braces and flat caps and get your tickets for this Narberth Jazz dance night at The Plas Hotel on September 15.
Tickets are £15 (£14 members) from www.narberthjazz.wales/events
