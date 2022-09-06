The presentation to the prize winners of the Saundersfoot in Bloom garden competition took place at St. Brides Spa Hotel on Monday evening, September 5,by kind permission of Andrew Evans.
Judges for the competition were Linda Titterton, Hugh Scale and Bryan Harries who had a very difficult task in choosing the winners.
The prizes were presented by the newly-elected chairman of Saundersfoot Community Council, Cllr. Dean Ludlow.
The winners were:
Private houses - Best garden visible from the road: 1, (The Patel Cup), Ann Lewis, North Close: 2 (Hayes Shield), Anne Morris, Hean Close.
Best forecourt without garden: 1 (Anne Thomas Cup), Raydene Deakin, Alray.
Best display of window boxes tubs etc: 1 (Saundersfoot in Bloom Shield), Michelle Evans, Castle View; 2 (Valley Tavern Cup), Diane Rigden, North Close.
MORE NEWS
- This historic chapel could be yours for less than the price of a building plot
- What is a Harvest moon and when will it peak in September?
Best senior citizens garden: 1, (RAOB Shield), Mr.and Mrs. Roger Brace, Vineyard Vale; 2, Ann Lewis, North Close.
Best garden not visible from the road: 1 (Barbara Suck Memorial Shield), Jo Balkwill, Ocean Point; 2, Lyn Kelly, Castle View.
Best vegetable garden: 1, Gethin Evans, Castle View; 2, Jo Balkwill.
Trade section - Best display of hanging baskets, window boxes etc: 1 (Patel Shield), Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park; 2 (Shrublands Shield), Saundersfoot Vintage Antiques.
Best commercial premises (Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park trophy): Saundersfoot Bay Leisure Park.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here