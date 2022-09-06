Pembrokeshire is preparing for the most dire winter in living history.

Four weeks from now, the energy price cap for domestic customers will hit a staggering £3,549 and while predictions vary, this could escalate to £6,000 in 2023.

Inflation is at a 40-year high with estimates currently varying between a 13 and 23 per cent increase in the coming months.

These figures mean that low and middle income households throughout the county are having to confront one of the most economically crippling challenges imaginable.

“The bottom line is that we’re in dire straits,” commented Cllr Mike Harry at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“We, as councillors, must do all we can to represent the people of this town and make our concerns, whatever they may be, known to the Welsh government.”

Cllr Harry’s comments came after members discussed ways in which community benefit projects may assist them in supporting the more vulnerable members of society throughout the oncoming winter months

Ideas included establishing ‘warm spaces’ in public buildings such as libraries, community hubs, and local churches or chapels for people who are unable to afford their heating costs and providing them with a hot meal.

They also discussed establishing a benefits advisory system to advise people - such as unpaid carers - on what rebates they may be entitled to.

The council agreed to consider these issues in more detail at next month’s meeting once Prime Minister Truss has outlined her proposals on tackling the crisis later this week.

“Whatever happens, we face an approaching storm and none of us know how we’re going to get through it,” said Cllr Andrew Lye who urged members to back a Notice of Motion on the cost of living crisis.

“We’re here to speak on behalf of the 3,500 people out there in Neyland, a lot of whom don’t believe they have a voice to represent them.

“A lot of things on the agenda here tonight don’t mean a fig to those people, so it’s time we began addressing the issues that really matter and if a quarter of those people can’t afford to put their heating on, that’s one hell of a lot. What we’re facing now is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in our lives."

Councillors agreed to submit Andrew Lye's Notice of Motion to Pembrokeshire MPs Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart and Senedd members Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz.

