A driver and passenger were injured after their car left the road and went down an embankment by the A40.
The crash occurred near St Clears on Friday September 2.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the westbound A40 slip road at St Clears on Friday 2nd September 2022.
"A blue Toyota left the road and went down an embankment.
"The two occupants attended hospital with injuries not believed to be life- threatening.
"The road was closed at 5.20pm for recovery of the vehicle and reopened at about 5.30pm.”
