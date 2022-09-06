When a Mace shop assistant questioned whether a minor was old enough to buy an energy drink, the man accompanying her lashed out in anger at the shop till resulting in over £1,000 of damage.
William Lukins was unable to accept that the young person wasn't old enough to purchase the drink and consequently turned his anger towards the shop assistant.
"The child wanted to pay for some energy drinks which are restricted to over 16s but when the assistant questioned her about her age,the defendant began swearing," Crown Prosecutor Ann Hughes told Haverfordwest magistrates.
"He then picked up the monitor of the till and the scanner and threw them to the ground which was deliberate damage, but probably caused on impulse."
Miss Hughes confirmed that as a result of Lukins' actions, the till was smashed and cost a total of £1,194 to replace.
Lukins, 39,of North Court, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing criminal damage to property belonging to Prakashchandra Patel.
Choosing to be legally unrepresented, Lukins apologised to magistrates for his behaviour and accepted full responsibility for damaging the till.
For the offence he was fined £400 and oredered to pay compenstion to Mr Patel totalling £1,194. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.
