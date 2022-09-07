A restaurant general manager who stole over £300 from her employer by removing £10 and £20 notes from the tip jar has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.

Pleading guilty to the charge of theft was Samantha Stanton, 36, of Rectory Road, Llangwm.

Magistrates heard that the offence took place in November 2021 after Stanton was seen taking cash from the tip jar at Foam, which is a cafe and restaurant at The Queen's Hall in Narberth.

Crown Proseuctor Ann Hughes said that at the time of the offence, Stanton was employed as general manager with overseeing responsibilities and general stock taking.

"She was taking money from the tip jar and not replacing it," said Miss Hughes.

"£10 and £20 notes were going missing. Following her dismissal she was sent numerous text messages requesting her to return the keys but on November 18 she was seen on cctv cameras returning to the premises and taking the money. This was a breach of trust to her emplolyers."

Miss Hughes said the total amount stolen by Stanton amounted to £317.55.

After requesting a pre-sentence report from the probation service, Stanton was placed on a 12 month community order which includes a ten-day rehabilitation requirement.

She was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

