A warrant without bail has been issued for a Haverfordwest woman accused of stealing a car without the owner's consent.

Shannon Roberts-Woodford was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday), however her solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, confirmed that despite making numerous phone calls and sending an email to his client, she failed to appear before the end of the morning's listings.

MORE NEWS

Roberts-Woodford, 21, of Market Street, Haverfordwest is accused of taking a Kia Picanot from an address in Manchester on Feburary 25.

http://

 

 