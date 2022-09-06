A warrant without bail has been issued for a Haverfordwest woman accused of stealing a car without the owner's consent.
Shannon Roberts-Woodford was listed to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday), however her solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, confirmed that despite making numerous phone calls and sending an email to his client, she failed to appear before the end of the morning's listings.
MORE NEWS
- Haverfordwest man in court after smashing shop till
- Pembrokeshire councillors confront the cost of living crisis
Roberts-Woodford, 21, of Market Street, Haverfordwest is accused of taking a Kia Picanot from an address in Manchester on Feburary 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here