A NATIONAL animal charity has praised Pembrokeshire County Council for banning pets as prizes.

RSPCA Cymru has praised the council after the cabinet unanimously supported a motion to ban the giving of pets as prizes.

The council is the eighth local authority in Wales to take the stand and make it illegal to give pets such as goldfish as prizes on land in the county.

The motion to put the ban in place was put forward by Councillor Alistair Cameron and on Monday, September 5 at the cabinet meeting, it was unanimously passed – with nine votes for and none against.

The council has also agreed to write to the Welsh Government to urge an outright ban on the practice on both public and private land.

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Alistair Cameron, said: “I am delighted that Cabinet has backed my Notice of Motion that an outright ban on the giving of live animals as prizes in any form is implemented on Council land.

“I’m also pleased the council will write to the Welsh Government requesting an outright ban on both public and private land across Wales and I hope that the move taken by this council will increase the likelihood of a total ban across the country.

“Animal ownership is a big responsibility that needs to be planned and well-thought out, in order to help provide the best quality of life for that animal - not a spur of the moment event resulting from a game. There is no place in the 21st century for pets being given as prizes.”

RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs manager, Chris O’Brien, said: "We are delighted that Pembrokeshire County Council has taken this action, which really highlights how important animal welfare is to local representatives and their constituents

“It is also fantastic that the council is going to write to the Welsh Government to encourage them to consider an all-Wales ban; and will also be writing to their local town and community councils to also encourage them to adopt bans on their land too - which is a great proposal.

“There's huge momentum behind this campaign; and that's in no small part to our amazing supporters.

“Many people are quite shocked when they hear that giving fish and other pets as prizes isn’t already banned - so we hope that we can continue to raise awareness and hope the local authorities who are contacted as part of this campaign listen to their constituents and take action promptly.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many may die before their new owners can get them home.”

The RSPCA re-launched its #NoFunAtTheFair Pets as Prizes campaign in June. The council followed the local authorities in Caerphilly borough, Cardiff, Conwy, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, the Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham in banning the practice.

