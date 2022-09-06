A Narberth company director has appeared before magistrates charged with his second drug-driving offence in six months.

Jack Cooper, 39, pleaded guilty to driving his Porsche Mcann on the A40 at Penblewin roundabout whilst almost four times the legal drug driving limit.

In March 2022 Cooper was disqualified for 18 months after being stopped driving a black BMW X5 in exactly the same location whilst again being over the legal drug-drive limit.

Crown Proseuctor Ann Hughes said the most recent offence took place on the afternoon of March 17 after police officers stopped him on suspicion of drug-driving.

A drugs wipe proved positive and Cooper was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a reading that showed he had 7.7mcg of Delta tetrahydrocannabinol in his system. The legal limit is 2.

Cooper, of Panteg Uchaf, Narberth, was represented in court by Mr Peter Tarr who said his client was driving home from a 'baby shop' in Carmarthen with his heavily pregnant wife at the time of the offence.

He claimed Cooper had consumed cannabis the previous evening as a means of coping with his pain.

"He has osteoporosis and arthritis in his spine, back and legs so smoking cannabis helps with his pain relief," said Mr Tarr.

Mr Tarr urged magistrates to impose a financial penalty on his client instead of unpaid work.

"As a result of his employment, he can't complete any unpaid work without losing business," he said.

However after listening to a pre-sentence report from the probation service, magistrates opted for the alternaive.

Cooper must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in addition to a 12 month community order, which includes a 10-day rehabilitation requirement.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.