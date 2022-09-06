A warrant without bail has been issued for a woman found to be drunk and in charge of a child under the age of seven, at Pembroke Dock Port.
Kathleen Doran was found at the port with the infant on August 15.
Following her arrest and subsequent interview at Haverfordwest police station, Doran, 31, was released on conditional bail and scheduled to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday), to submit a plea.
However her solicitor, Michael Kelleher, claimed that all attempts to contact his client at her home in Hemel Hempstead, had failed.
Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for her immediate arrest.
