PEOPLE were shocked and angry as there were further reports of sewage discharges in Pembrokeshire waters.

The sad story about the state of our coastline took another depressing step in the last 48 hours as it was reported sewage was discharged on four beaches in Pembrokeshire.

According to Surfers Against Sewage, their interactive map, which monitors sewage discharges on the UK coastline, showed there were discharges at Wiseman’s Bridge, Castle Beach Tenby, Broad Haven and Newport Pembrokeshire.

People reacted to data shared on Twitter yesterday, August 5, asking, ‘How is this allowed to happen?’ and ‘When is it going to stop?’

One comment pointed out the effects on Pembrokeshire’s famous Ironman competition taking place in Tenby at the weekend saying, “Wales waters welcome Ironman Triathlon. It’s honestly embarrassing that people have potentially paid hundreds of pounds to swim through sewage.”

It was only nine days ago that sewage pollution warnings were lifted from Pembrokeshire beaches.

Alerts affecting Barafundle, Saundersfoot and Wisemans Bridge beaches were put out by the Safer Seas and Rivers Service (SSRS) during the week and on Sunday, August 28, indications were that there were no longer any alerts in place.

Waters around the famous Tenby being affected by raw sewage

The River Cleddau's phosphate levels have now reached excessive levels as pollution gets out of control

The story is just as bad in Wales’ rivers with reports that the Welsh Government recently de-designated the Dyfi as a Shellfish Water Protected Area due to the state of the water.

On September 1, it was reported River Cleddau had become ‘a barren waste of toxicity’ according to local environmentalists.

The finger of blame was pointed at Welsh Water’s Victorian sewage system, which is being overwhelmed by the ever-increasing amounts of discharge which are being pumped into it.

One comment on Twitter highlighted how overwhelmed infrastructure is, ‘the issue that needs addressing which cannot be done overnight. House builders should shoulder some of the blame/costs’.

According to the Water Framework Directive, Welsh Water is allowed to pump untreated sewage and wastewater into the Cleddau via its Combined Storm Overflow (CSO) only when the system comes close to bursting, which is at times of extreme rain conditions.

The number of releases for 2021 include St Nicholas (366), Spittal (324), Waterston (283), Cosheston (251), Carew Brids Lane Tenby (179), St Ishmaels (110) and Angle (105).

As a result, the Cleddau's phosphate levels have now reached excessive levels. Earlier this year Pembrokeshire County Council announced that the river's phosphate failure rate currently stands at 88 per cent.

