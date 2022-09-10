A MAN'S £5.30 journey in Pembrokeshire cost him more than £200 after he didn't pay for a ticket.
Steven Harris, 37, of Augustine Way, was found guilty of travelling without a valid ticket by Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 30.
He was caught between Milford Haven and Haverfordwest on March 28 where he was not in possession of a valid ticket to travel. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £5.30 compensation, £34 surcharge and £100 costs.
