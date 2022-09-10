TWO people from Pembrokeshire have been fined for speeding recently.

David Bishop, 38, of Fishguard Road, Newport, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 1.

He was caught on February 28 doing 42mph on A487 Newport Village where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £256 and given four points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Anne-Marie Mulholland, 53, of Park Place, Tenby, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 30.

She was caught on February 26 doing 37mph on A4161 Newport Road at the junction with Rover Way, where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £40 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.