A MAN was sent to prison for possession of an offensive weapon and drugs.
Shaun Clawson, 37, of Central Court, Milford Haven, admitted two possession offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 2.
He was caught on Mount Estate in Milford Haven on August 31 with an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle duster.
MORE NEWS:
He was also caught with one gram of cannabis.
He was sent to prison for four weeks as the offence was committed while on licence. Both the cannabis and knuckle duster were destroyed, and he has to pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here