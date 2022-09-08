Several people were in court recently for motoring offences from the Pembrokeshire area.

Ashley Horrocks, 30, of Rack Hill Terrace, Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 31.

He admitted failing to stop after a road accident which occurred on January 27 on the A4076 Merlins Bridge Roundabout. He was given eight points on his licence and fined £350.

He was charged with a count of driving without due care and attention which he admitted took place on the A4076 Merlins Bridge Roundabout, Haverfordwest on January 27. He was fined £235 and ordered to pay £110 costs and £58 surcharge.

Darren Caine, 56, of Ocean Way, Pembroke Dock, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 31.

He admitted using a handheld mobile phone while driving after being caught on March 8 on the A40 near Nantyci Showground. He was fined £150 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

He also admitted speeding after being caught on March 8 doing more than the 60mph limit allowed for his Ford Transit on the A40 near Nantyci Showground. He received no separate penalty for the offence.

Aaron Anderson, 27, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of using a motor vehicle on a road in a manner that could cause injury by Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 31.

He was caught driving a Vauxhall Corsavan on March 19 on Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, with a female passenger lying or sat on a wooden pallet on the back of the vehicle which was a potential to cause injury. He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

John Pierce, 60, of Fron Hill, Whitland, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on August 25.

He committed the offence on April 27 when he failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have committed an offence when requested by South Wales Police. He was fined £660 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Catrin Shi, 34, of Queensland Road, Islington, London, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on August 31.

She committed the offence on May 6 on the B4319 Clay Lane in Pembroke. She was fined £1,000 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £100 surcharge and £110 costs.