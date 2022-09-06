A TAXI driver was assaulted before members of the public came to his aid.
Now police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which was alleged to have taken place on September 4.
"Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following an incident involving a taxi driver in St Anne’s Crescent in Pembroke Dock on Sunday, September 4," said a statement.
"At shortly before 5.30pm the taxi driver was assaulted by a male before members of the public came to his aid.
"Officers are now keen to speak to those people, including a white van driver, who may be able to help with their investigation."
Contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference number DP-20220904-272.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
