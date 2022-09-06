A Pembroke man faces Crown Court trial after allegedly making threats 'to execute' the Chief Constable of Surrey Police, namely Gavin Stephen.

Steven Delahunty, 49, faces an additional charge of sending threatening voice messages to Surrey's police and crime commissioner.

​Delahunty, of Wetgate Hill, Pembroke, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this afternoon (Tuesday, September 6) when he denied two charges of sending communications conveying threatening messages to Surrey Police.

Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths alleges that on Sunday, August 7, Delahunty sent a total of ten tweets to Chief Constable Gavin Stephen.

"He made various threats concerning killing and executing Surrey police officers," said Miss Griffiths. "It was very unpleasant as the verbal threats were directed towards the Surrey police officers."

Delahunty faces a similar charge which is alleged to have taken place on April 8, 2022 when he is accused of sending a number of threatening voice messages to the police and crime commissioner.

Delahunty was legally represented by David Williams who said his client requested a Crown Court trial.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was adjourned to Swansea Crown Court on October 4.

http://Sarah-Jane Absalom10:45