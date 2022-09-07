TWO bodyboarders caught in a rip at Manorbier put the RNLI and coastguards on alert yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 6.
The pair had got into difficulties shortly before 3pm, and Tenby's all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched to go to their aid.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the area and as they were passing Old Castle Head, it was confirmed that the bodyboarders had managed to make it ashore, where they were met by members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.
Tenby RNLI reported that they were cold and shaken up, but otherwise unharmed.
The Haydn Miller was stood down to return to station, arriving at 3.30pm.
