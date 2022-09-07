A CALL to the Post Office to make a speedy reinstatement of services to Whitland is being made as the town’s Post Office counter remains closed for the second week.

The resignation of the temporary postmaster led to the closure of the counter in the Premier Stores in St John’s Street, Whitland on Tuesday August 30.

The nearest Post Office to the town is now more than three miles away and is only open for up to three hours in the mornings.

It is understood that a month’s notice was given of the Whitland temporary postmaster’s resignation, and an application was submitted earlier this year by another person for the role of a permanent postmaster.

Whitland’s county councillor, Sue Allen, said she is ‘deeply disappointed’ at the situation.

“I have written to the Post Office several times about the slow processing of the application, and I am annoyed that it has not been signed off in a timely fashion,” she told the Western Telegraph.

.Whitland's Premier Stores is very much open for business, but the Post Office counter is currently closed

“I feel that there has been a lack of support provided to the temporary incumbent, and I am saddened that the Post Office did not recognise the value of the newsagent as a central location and provide full support over the past couple of months.”

MORE NEWS

A letter to Whitland Post Office customers from Post Office Network Provision Lead Fiona Shanahan, stated: “We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster, the above branch closed temporarily on Tuesday, August 30.

“Please accept my apologies for the late notification on this occasion.

“I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The temporary postmaster for Whitland Post Office has resigned and the branch has closed temporarily on Tuesday, August 30.

“We know how important Post Office services are to a community and we are working hard to restore service as soon as possible. In the interim alternative branches include Llanddewi Velfrey and St Clears.”

Alternative branches include Llanddewi-Velfrey Post Office, Llanddewi-Velfrey, SA67 7PD. Open Monday & Tuesday: 9am – 12 noon; Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday: 9am – 11.30pm; Friday: 9 – 11am.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.