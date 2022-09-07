The head of Hywel Dda Health Charities will be running the London Marathon later this year, raising funds for the charities’ Wish Fund.

Nicola Llewelyn will be running 26 miles around the UK’s capital for the Wish Fund, which deals with the paediatric palliative care service across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Wish Fund helps create lasting memories for the children, young people and families throughout the three counties, including group activities and family day trips, as well as toys and arts and crafts materials.

Nicola originally entered the marathon back in 2019, after being inspired by friends taking part in the race.

She was successful in a ballet, but the April 2020 London Marathon was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as Nicola deferred her place until 2022.

As a member of the Hywel Dda Health Charities team, Nicola has seen first-hand how important and meaningful the Wish Fund is to local families.

She is hoping that her fundraising will be able to support a wide range of special activities to make long-lasting memories for children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Nicola said: “This is the biggest personal and physical challenge of my life. I stopped running when the event was cancelled in 2020 and have started training from scratch again this year, initially by following the couch to 5km programme.

“The marathon has come around so quickly. After being so excited about the 2020 event I’m absolutely petrified at the thought of the challenge ahead, but I’m determined to complete the marathon whether I run, walk or crawl!”

Angharad Davies, children’s community lead nurse for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Nicola for choosing to support the Wish Fund.

“The Wish Fund provides us with opportunities to give that little extra to our patients and families. It means we can create lasting memories together which will be cherished forever.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to the children and young people we work with, their families and carers and the paediatric palliative care team.”

Nicola has a fundraising target of £500. To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolallewelynlondon2022