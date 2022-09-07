The clock is ticking towards the imminent closure of Neyland and Johnston surgeries with the result that over 6,000 patients could find themselves without a GP by the end of next month.

This week Neyland councillors expressed their anger and disappointment at the way in which Hywel Dda Health Board has handled the situation.

“I can honestly say that they don’t care about us,” said Cllr Ashleigh Phelan at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“They appear to be far more concerned about ticking the boxes than about considering us, the patients.”

The comments were made following a meeting earlier this summer where councillors had an opportunity to hear from Hywel Dda strategists concerning the threat of closure at both the Neyland and Johnston surgeries.

They were informed that a consultation process would take place offering patients the opportunity to submit their opinions concerning the closures. But according to Neyland town council, the way in which the consultation is being carried out is highly unsatisfactory.

“Can I emphasise that Hywel Dda has done nothing to promote the consultation process whatsoever,” said Cllr Peter Haye.

“It’s all down to the effort we as a council have put in. We’ve put it on Facebook, we’ve put a consultation box in the library and we’ve done our very best to keep informing people to respond.

“And Hywel Dda say they’ve sent the questionnaires out by post, but I know of many people in the town, including two of our nine town councillors, who have yet to receive one.”

Councillors are also concerned that their request to have a second meeting with the Hywel Dda strategists has been rejected.

Patients have until September 9 to submit their comments to the consultation process, however Neyland councillors fear their efforts to safeguard the town’s surgery have been in vain.

“At this point in time, it looks as if our surgery is finished,” said Cllr Mike Harry.

“The information we’ve been given by the Board has been very thin on the ground and their attitude has always been that nothing can be done until they get the questionnaires back. But what’s the point of that?

"The meeting we attended was simply toeing the corporate line and I’m afraid we left that meeting without any hint of reassurance. In fact it was the opposite.”

Following their discussion, councillors agreed to write to Hywel Dda requesting an urgent meeting concerning the surgery’ future. They have also asked permission to attend any future Board meetings where the Neyland and Johnston surgeries will be discussed.

Assurances have been made that Neyland surgery will remain open until the end of October following the planned retirement of a GP partner. All attempts to recruit new GPs have failed.

