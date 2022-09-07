THE countdown is on for IRONMAN Wales as Pembrokeshire gets set to host the tenth edition of its landmark triathlon event this Sunday, September 11.

Returning to Tenby after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Ironman Wales will be back to full capacity racing as it celebrates its long-awaited anniversary with a sold-out race and weekend of activity.

Ironman Wales will welcome 36 per cent Welsh athletes to the field, with over 1,000 athletes taking on their first full-distance Ironman event in 2022.

Returning to Tenby to race yet again is Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams, who competed in the 2019 event with Gareth Thomas and raced the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Swansea event in his hometown last month as a warm-up race for Ironman Wales.

The start of the Ironman Wales swim is the first spectacular sight of the event. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

The Ironman Wales event will start at North Beach from 6.55pm on Sunday with the professional men’s field.

Welcoming some of the top male triathletes from across the globe, competitors from France, Germany, New Zealand, and more will travel to Pembrokeshire for their shot at the 2022 Ironman Wales Champion title.

Leading the charge is two-time Ironman UK winner Joe Skipper (GBR), who will be looking to secure his first Ironman win this year.

Local eyes will also be on Swansea-based athlete Andrew Horsfall-Turner (GBR), as he takes on his first full-distance IRONMAN race on home soil.

The rolling age group start will commence at 7am, with amateur athletes ranging from 18 to 76 beginning their 2022 Ironman Wales journey.

The 2.4-mile swim course takes athletes twice around Goscar Rock in Carmarthen Bay before running up the infamous North Beach zig zag on their way to transition.

Saundersfoot's 'Heartbreak Hill' is a challenging piece of the 112-mile bike course. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

The next leg of the triathlon event comprises a 112-mile bike ride, as athletes cycle through the picturesque Pembrokeshire countryside on a challenging two-loop course known for its steep hills, epic descents, and over 2,000 metres of climbing.

READ MORE

Passing numerous castles and iconic landmarks, athletes will take on the crowd-supported cycle up St Brides Hill, known as Heartbreak Hill for its gruelling elevation, before rolling down into Tenby’s town centre to start the final section of the Ironman event.

The race finishes with a 26.2-mile run, or full marathon, as athletes settle into a four-loop course exploring the mediaeval town walls and incredible beachfront of southwest Wales - all set to the cheers of tens of thousands of supporters along the way.

Tenby’s Esplanade will once again play host to the IRONMAN red carpet, where athletes will cross the finishing line to the voice of Paul Kaye, who returns to IRONMAN Wales for the first time since 2017 to announce for the event’s tenth anniversary edition.

Paul Kaye, global master of ceremonies for Ironman, said: “I am ecstatic to be coming back to this event in Tenby. I had the privilege of attending the first edition in 2011, and wow, was it special."

The tenth anniversary of IRONMAN Wales will also mark an incredible milestone for ten age group athletes racing on September 11, as Chris Mackay, David Swan, Ed Morgan, Gary Flower, Jayne Arnold, Nick Elliott, Nicky Rees, Ryan Thomas, Paul Arnold, and Paul Slack embark on their own tenth editions of the event.

Ryan Thomas, who will be racing for the tenth time in Tenby said: “Living in Pembrokeshire, being able to train on the course, and to have my friends and family come and support me on my first Ironman was priceless.

"I was only ever planning on completing one event, but what has kept me coming back has to be the amazing support of the crowd, that feeling of running down the red carpet, and having such a challenge on my doorstep.”

Ironkids also get the red-carpet treatment! Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Kicking off the festival weekend from Tenby’s South Parade is Ironkids Wales, sponsored by UWTSD, running from noon to 5pm on Saturday September 10.

Racing courses of 500m to 1.5km, over 1,750 young athletes from ages 3 to 15 will run along pedestrianised sections of the Ironman Wales course, finishing under the Ironman gantry to receive their own Ironkids medals.

New this year in celebration of the tenth edition of the event, Ironkids will be hosting a treasure hunt throughout Tenby from tomorrow, Thursday September 8, to Saturday September 10. Residents and Ironman families are invited to explore the local area using clues to track down key landmarks.

Rebecca Sutherland, Ironman Wales race director, said: “Our team has been hard at work over the last two years to create a truly unforgettable experience for our athletes, spectators, and local communities.

We’re overjoyed to finally be back in Pembrokeshire and can’t wait to see all our athletes across the finishing line. We would like to thank Pembrokeshire County Council, our generous local and European sponsors, and our Ironman volunteers, staff, and suppliers for their continued support.”

IRONMAN Wales is a qualifying race for the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, offering 55 of the top athletes a chance to race internationally on 12 & 14 October 2023.

The new IRONMAN Wales Champion is expected to cross the finishing line at approximately 3.30pm on Sunday, with the final finisher making their way down the red carpet at 00.15am on Monday morning.

For more information on IRONMAN Wales, please visit: www.ironman.com/im-wales

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.