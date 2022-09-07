A Milford Haven man has been jailed for four years and six months for dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Barry Anthony McElroy, aged 47, of Elm Lane, Milford Haven, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, September 2.

McElroy was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police unit officers near Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock on the afternoon of October 15, 2021.

Officers noticed that McElroy was chewing, and when challenged the substance was found to be a wrap containing white powder.

A bag was subsquently recovered and examined and found to contain2.65 grams of cocaine with a purity of 87%.

A strip search in police custody found that inside McElroy’s underwear was a black pouch containing a wrap of brown powder which was subsequently identified to contain 19.8 grams of heroin as well as five diazepam pills and a glass pipe which was believed to be for the smoking of crack cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of £3,015.

On May 24, 2022, a misuse of drugs act search warrant was executed at McElroy’s home in Elm Lane where officers found 26.14 grams of heroin with a street value of £3,265, 1.7 grams of cocaine with a street value of between £150 and £185, 6.47 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of between £575 and £715 and cannabis with a street value of £150. They also found more than £2,450 in cash.

“Drug dealing is a blight on our communities and people like McElroy, who seek to profit from spreading misery, will always be on our radars,” said DS Vinny Barrett.

“He was found with significant quantities of drugs on two occasions so is now at the beginning of a lengthy prison sentence, which we welcome.

“As this case shows, we will take action against people dealing drugs and they will lose their liberty.”