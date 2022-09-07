Tributes have been paid to a St Davids stalwart, well-known in the community for his lifesaving work both professionally and through the organisations he supported and founded.

Dr George Middleton MBE died in his sleep early on Saturday morning at the age of 100, following a short stay in hospital.

As well as being a much-loved local doctor, Dr Middleton ploughed his energy into his community as an active volunteer for the RNLI, the national park and Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club.

He served as honorary medical advisor (HMA) at St Davids RNLI for many years and was also a member of the RNLI’s national medical committee, researching medical incidents, finding and testing medical equipment and designing the medical training for lifeboat crews throughout the RNLI.

Dr Middleton shortly before celebrating his 100th birthday this year

He was also a deputy launching authority for St Davids lifeboat, the president of the St Davids RNLI and a life governor of the RNLI. He was awarded both the RNLI’s Silver and Gold service badges.

He also helped found Porthmawr surf lifesaving club at Whitesands over 60 years ago, remaining an instrumental and active member for almost the next six decades and also becoming president of Surf Lifesaving Wales.

Dr Middleton was also a long-term volunteer with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, beginning in 1966 by helping to create the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail and writing the park’s very first public information leaflets.

In 2019 he was presented with the National Parks UK Platinum Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Middleton’s son Andy shared the news of his father’s passing on Facebook, writing: “George lived an epic life that touched thousands of people through his work in medicine, rescue, lifeboats, community and much more.

“We will raise the roof of the cathedral when we sing to send him on his way.

“We thank everyone who helped make his 100th birthday celebrations in January so special and his lifetime of work in St David’s and beyond so meaningful and rewarding.”

St Davids lifeboat remembered Dr Middleton as ‘a man generous with both his time and wisdom’ and sent deepest sympathies his family.

“Both the station and the charity were honoured to have his support and service for so many years,” the crew added.

Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club remembered Doc as ‘a true gentleman a first class doctor, friend and a huge inspiration to us all until the very end'.

“Doc’s pragmatic approach, combined with his dedication and nurture, his great support to the youths who joined, his immense professional knowledge with first aid and lifesaving skills honed confidence in all who joined and inspired many to push the club forward over the years that followed.

“Doc - our thanks and gratitude as a club, will never be forgotten. You will always be remembered with great fondness, immense respect and a smile. A lifeguard until the end.”

National Park Authority Chief Executive, Tegryn Jones added: “The National Park Authority is truly indebted to Dr Middleton for his decades of volunteering service and there can be no more worthy recipient of the lifetime achievement award he received in from National Parks UK in 2019 in recognition of his immense contribution.

“Having spent over half his 100 years volunteering to make the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park a better place for residents and visitors, his contribution and comradery will be sorely missed by the many who he volunteered alongside.”

The details of Dr Middleton's funeral are expected to be shared shortly.