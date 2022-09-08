A 29-year-old Pembroke man has been banned from driving for five years following a catalogue of offences, including drug-driving, drink-driving and assaulting a police officer.
Lawrence Smith, of Station Road, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday September 5.
He was in court for driving a VW Golf on the A4076 at Dredgman Hill, Haverfordwest on March 10 with Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system and driving without a licence on London Road, Pembroke Dock on April 18 and on Station Road, Pembroke on September 3.
He also admitted further offences committed on Station Road on September 3 including driving without insurance, driving after consuming excess alcohol and while disqualified, and assaulting an emergency worker by beating.
The court heard that Smith’s drug-drive reading showed 6.6gm of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system – the legal limit being 2gm; while his blood-alcohol reading was 57 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood, which is above the legal limit of 35mcg.
In addition to the five-year driving ban, Smith was ordered to pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a rehabilitation activity.
